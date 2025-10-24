CCI Group Revises Financial Forecasts and Increases Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hokkoku Financial Holdings,Inc. ( (JP:7381) ) has provided an announcement.

CCI Group, Inc. has revised its financial results and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company expects an increase in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent due to higher loan balances and gains on sales of securities. Consequently, the annual dividend per share is also forecasted to increase, reflecting a commitment to a 40% payout ratio.

Average Trading Volume: 621,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen147.6B

