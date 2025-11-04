Cboe Global Markets Reports Record Earnings and Strategic Shifts

Cboe Global Markets ((CBOE)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Cboe Global Markets’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, underscored by record-breaking revenue and earnings per share (EPS). The positive sentiment was driven by significant growth in the Derivatives and Data Vantage segments, despite facing challenges like a decline in Futures net revenue and strategic divestitures. Overall, the company maintains a positive outlook, focusing on growth opportunities amidst operational changes.

Record Net Revenue and EPS

Cboe Global Markets reported record net revenue of $605.5 million, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. The company also achieved a record adjusted diluted EPS of $2.67, reflecting a 20% year-over-year increase. This impressive performance highlights the company’s ability to capitalize on market opportunities and drive shareholder value.

Strong Derivatives Market Performance

The Derivatives segment was a standout performer, delivering a record quarter with a 15% increase in net revenue year-over-year. Notably, the SPX options complex set new records, with a remarkable 62% surge in SPX 0DTE average daily volume. This growth underscores the strength and popularity of Cboe’s derivatives offerings.

Cash and Spot Markets Growth

Cboe’s Cash and Spot Markets also experienced significant growth, with net revenue rising by 14%. This was driven by strong performance in European cash equities and a 24% increase in net revenue from Europe and APAC, reflecting the company’s expanding global footprint.

Data Vantage Segment Growth

The Data Vantage segment saw a 12% increase in net revenue year-over-year, with 90% of this growth attributed to new unit and sales. The high demand for U.S. proprietary market data highlights the segment’s robust performance and strategic importance to Cboe’s overall growth strategy.

Futures Net Revenue Decline

Despite the overall positive performance, Cboe faced a 22% decline in Futures net revenue compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower volumes. This decline presents a challenge that the company will need to address moving forward.

Strategic Realignment and Business Divestitures

Cboe announced strategic realignments, including the initiation of a sales process for its Cboe Australia and Cboe Canada businesses, and the wind-down of U.S. and European Corporate Listings efforts. These moves indicate a strategic shift away from these areas, allowing Cboe to focus on more promising growth opportunities.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Cboe provided detailed guidance for fiscal year 2025, projecting a 14% increase in net revenue and a 20% rise in adjusted diluted EPS. The company expects strategic realignments to be accretive to earnings, with a projected reduction in net revenue and operating expenses. Cboe raised its full-year organic net revenue growth guidance and plans to leverage its strengths in emerging market trends, focusing on retail-oriented digital and crypto products, prediction markets, and optimizing core businesses.

In conclusion, Cboe Global Markets’ earnings call reflects a positive sentiment, driven by record financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. Despite some challenges, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and continue its upward trajectory.

