CBL & Associates Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Cbl & Associates Properties, Inc. ( (CBL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cbl & Associates Properties, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing, management, and operation of shopping malls and other properties across the southeastern and midwestern United States. The company operates through its subsidiary, CBL & Associates Limited Partnership.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $75.06 million compared to $15.75 million in the same period last year. This improvement was driven by higher rental revenues and gains from the sale of real estate assets.

Key financial highlights include a 12% increase in rental revenues to $134.79 million, and a gain of $51.23 million from the sale of The Promenade and other properties. The company also reported a gain on deconsolidation of $33.85 million. However, expenses rose due to increased property operating costs and depreciation.

Looking ahead, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. remains focused on strategic acquisitions and dispositions to optimize its portfolio. The company recently acquired four enclosed malls and plans to continue leveraging its real estate assets to drive growth.

Management maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook, emphasizing ongoing efforts to enhance property performance and shareholder value through strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue