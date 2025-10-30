CBIZ Inc. Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

CBIZ Inc ( (CBZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CBIZ Inc presented to its investors.

CBIZ, Inc., a prominent national professional services advisor, specializes in providing accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology services to middle-market businesses across the United States. With over 10,000 team members in more than 160 locations, CBIZ is known for its expertise and actionable insights that help clients accelerate growth.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, CBIZ reported a significant increase in total revenue, reaching $693.8 million, a 58.1% rise compared to the same period in 2024. However, the company’s net income decreased by 14.1% to $30.1 million, with a GAAP EPS drop of 31.4% to $0.48. Despite this, the adjusted EBITDA showed a robust growth of 57.4%, reaching $120.0 million, and the adjusted diluted EPS increased by 8.5% to $1.01.

Key financial highlights for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, include a 63.7% increase in total revenue to $2.2 billion and a 47.9% rise in net income to $194.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA for this period surged by 92.9% to $475.6 million, and the adjusted diluted EPS rose by 35.6% to $4.27. The company attributes these positive results to improved market conditions and successful integration of the Marcum acquisition, which has exceeded synergy expectations.

Looking ahead, CBIZ projects its total revenue for the full year 2025 to be between $2.8 billion and $2.95 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA ranging from $450 million to $456 million. The company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, driven by its unique value proposition and strong position in the high-growth U.S. middle market.

