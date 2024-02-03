cbdMD Executes Unregistered Equity Securities Sale

cbdMD (YCBD) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

The sale of the Notes by the company was conducted in reliance on specific exemptions from registration requirements under the Securities Act, based on the representations of the Investors in the Purchase Agreement. These securities have not been registered under federal or state laws and cannot be sold in the U.S. without either registration or an applicable exemption. This report and any attachments do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further insights into YCBD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.