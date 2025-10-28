Cazaly Resources Expands Drilling Program Following Promising Gold Discoveries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cazaly Resources Limited ( (AU:CAZ) ) has issued an update.

Cazaly Resources Limited announced significant findings from its aircore drilling campaign at the Goongarrie site, revealing anomalous gold mineralization over a 700-meter strike. The initial results have prompted the company to expand its drilling efforts, planning an additional 8,000 meters of aircore drilling to further explore the Menzies Shear Zone. This expansion aims to identify new gold targets and assess the potential for deeper economic gold mineralization, which could enhance the company’s positioning in the gold mining industry.

Cazaly Resources Limited is a mining company based in Western Australia, focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly gold. The company is actively engaged in identifying and expanding gold mineralization prospects, primarily in the Menzies Shear Zone.

