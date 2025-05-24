Cavco Industries Reports Strong Fiscal Year Growth

Cavco Industries, Inc. ( (CVCO) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cavco Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc., based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading manufacturer of factory-built housing products, including manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, and commercial structures, with a significant presence in the U.S. housing market.

In its latest earnings report, Cavco Industries reported a strong fiscal year with notable increases in net revenue and net income, despite challenges such as harsh weather conditions. The company also announced a strategic move to unify its manufacturing facilities under the Cavco brand, aiming to streamline operations and enhance market presence.

Key financial highlights include a 21% increase in quarterly net revenue to $508 million and a 12.3% rise in annual net revenue to $2,015 million. The company achieved a net income per diluted share of $20.71 for the year, up from $18.37 the previous year. Additionally, Cavco’s board approved a $150 million stock repurchase program, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.

The factory-built housing segment saw a significant boost in sales volume, contributing to the overall revenue growth, although this was partially offset by a decrease in average selling prices. Meanwhile, the financial services segment experienced a decline in revenue from loan sales but was buoyed by higher insurance premiums.

Looking ahead, Cavco Industries is well-positioned to capitalize on its unified brand strategy and increased production capabilities. The management remains optimistic about future growth opportunities, supported by strong market demand and strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency.

