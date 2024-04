Cavalier Resources Launches Ella’s Rock Drill Program

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited embarks on a groundbreaking maiden drill program at Ella’s Rock, targeting the central Fitzgerald and southern Baché Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) areas with a 2,500m drilling initiative. The project, which is situated in a region known for major lithium discoveries, aims to explore 277 dyke-like anomalies indicated by a pioneering Deep Ground Penetrating Radar survey. Executives at Cavalier Resources express optimism, citing similarities between these findings and previous discoveries at nearby lithium projects.

For further insights into AU:CVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.