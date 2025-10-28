Cauldron Energy Advances Yanrey Uranium Project with Strategic MOU and Drilling Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cauldron Energy ( (AU:CXU) ) has provided an announcement.

Cauldron Energy has entered a non-binding MOU with NAVOIYURAN to advance its Yanrey Uranium Project, potentially benefiting from technical assistance and funding. The company is conducting a heritage survey to support a drilling program aimed at expanding the Manyingee South deposit. Recent passive seismic surveys have identified high-priority drilling targets, indicating promising extensions of uranium mineralization. The program is fully funded and aligns with Cauldron’s strategy to capitalize on its expanded tenement holdings and the potential easing of uranium mining restrictions in Western Australia.

Cauldron Energy Limited is a company operating in the uranium mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. Its primary project is the Yanrey Uranium Project, which includes several tenements with significant potential for uranium mineralization. The company is actively engaged in exploration activities to expand its resource base and enhance its market positioning.

