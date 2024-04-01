Cathedra Bitcoin Reports Strong 2023 Financial Growth

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc (TSE:CBIT) has released an update.

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. has reported a robust financial performance for 2023, with a 24% increase in revenue from bitcoin mining and a significant 75% reduction in total debt. The company also made operational advancements by doubling its bitcoin mining hash rate and launching a new aftermarket software, positioning itself well for the upcoming Bitcoin Halving’s impact on mining economics.

