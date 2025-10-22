Cathay Pacific Reports Growth in September 2025 Traffic and Expands Network

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cathay Pacific Airways ( (HK:0293) ) has issued an update.

Cathay Pacific Airways reported a significant increase in passenger and cargo traffic for September 2025, with a 20% rise in passengers compared to the previous year and a slight increase in cargo tonnage. The company is expanding its network with new non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Changsha and increasing frequencies on existing routes in the Chinese Mainland, positioning itself strongly in the region. The announcement highlights the company’s strategic focus on capturing travel demand, particularly in premium cabins and key markets like Japan and the UK, while also preparing for the air cargo peak season.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited is a prominent airline company based in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company focuses on expanding its global network, particularly in the Chinese Mainland, and enhancing its service offerings to meet growing travel demands.

