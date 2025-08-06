Cathay Pacific Airways Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cathay Pacific Airways ( (HK:0293) ).

Cathay Pacific Airways announced an interim ordinary dividend of HKD 0.2 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for September 3, 2025, with the payment date scheduled for October 9, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to its shareholders. The dividend decision may positively impact investor sentiment and reinforce Cathay Pacific’s position in the market as it continues to recover and grow post-pandemic.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited is a major airline company based in Hong Kong, primarily providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company is a key player in the aviation industry, focusing on connecting Asia with the rest of the world through its extensive flight network.

