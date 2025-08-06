Cathay Pacific Adjusts Convertible Bond Conversion Price Following Dividend Declaration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Cathay Pacific Airways ( (HK:0293) ).

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited has announced an adjustment to the conversion price of its HK$6,740,000,000 2.75% Guaranteed Convertible Bonds due 2026, following the declaration of a 2025 interim dividend. The conversion price will be adjusted from HK$7.55 per share to HK$7.42 per share, effective from September 6, 2025. This adjustment will increase the maximum number of shares to be issued upon full conversion of the outstanding convertible bonds from 233,112,582 shares to 237,196,765 shares. This move reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies and could impact its market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0293) stock is a Hold with a HK$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cathay Pacific Airways stock, see the HK:0293 Stock Forecast page.

More about Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited is a Hong Kong-based airline company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The company operates in the aviation industry, providing passenger and cargo air transport services.

Average Trading Volume: 7,793,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$75.99B

See more insights into 0293 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue