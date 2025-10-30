Caterpillar’s Q3 2025: Revenue Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Caterpillar ( (CAT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Caterpillar presented to its investors.

Caterpillar Inc., a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives, operates globally through its primary segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Caterpillar announced a 10% increase in sales and revenues, reaching $17.6 billion, driven by higher sales volume, particularly in the Energy & Transportation segment. However, the company’s profit per share decreased to $4.88 from $5.06 in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting an increased effective tax rate and discrete tax charges. The operating profit margin also saw a decline, attributed to unfavorable manufacturing costs and price realization. Despite these challenges, Caterpillar deployed $1.1 billion for dividends and share repurchases, maintaining a strong cash position with $7.5 billion in enterprise cash. Looking ahead, Caterpillar’s management remains optimistic about sustained momentum and long-term profitable growth, supported by a growing backlog and disciplined execution in a dynamic market environment.

