Catena Media Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Acquisitions in 2025

The latest update is out from Catena Media ( (SE:CTM) ).

Catena Media reported significant financial growth in the first half of 2025, with rental income and net operating surplus both rising substantially. The company made strategic acquisitions, including logistics facilities in Denmark and Sweden, to strengthen its market position and support sustainable development. These moves are expected to enhance Catena’s operations and provide long-term value for stakeholders.

More about Catena Media

Catena Media operates in the logistics property industry, focusing on strategically located logistics properties. The company has established a strong market position through its specialist expertise, long-term ownership, and sustainable development practices. Catena’s business model emphasizes long-term customer relationships and sustainability, which enhances its attractiveness and stability in the market.

