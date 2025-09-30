Catella AB Announces Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Catella AB Class B ( ($SE:CAT.B) ) has issued an announcement.

Catella AB has announced the appointment of its nomination committee for the upcoming 2026 annual general meeting. The committee, chaired by Eje Wictorson, will oversee the nomination process, with shareholders invited to submit proposals by 31 January 2026. This announcement highlights Catella’s ongoing commitment to structured governance and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:CAT.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Catella AB Class B stock, see the SE:CAT.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Catella AB Class B

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments and fund management, operating in 12 countries with over EUR 14 billion in assets under management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment.

Average Trading Volume: 49,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK2.73B

Learn more about CAT.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue