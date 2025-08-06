Catapult Group Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Catapult Group International ( (AU:CAT) ) has shared an update.

Catapult Group International Ltd announced the cessation of certain performance rights, specifically 356,860 LTI and 180,052 STI securities, due to unmet conditions. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s performance targets and incentive plans.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CAT) stock is a Buy with a A$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Catapult Group International stock, see the AU:CAT Stock Forecast page.

More about Catapult Group International

Catapult Group International Ltd operates in the sports technology industry, providing performance analytics and wearable technology solutions to sports teams and athletes. The company focuses on enhancing athletic performance and optimizing team strategies through data-driven insights.

Average Trading Volume: 1,348,326

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.84B

