Castle Minerals Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Castle Minerals Limited ( (AU:CDT) ) has shared an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Matthew Horgan acquiring 1,000,000 performance rights expiring on 31 October 2028. This acquisition was issued in lieu of director fees and reflects the company’s approach to compensating its leadership, potentially impacting its financial strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Castle Minerals Limited

Castle Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction and production of minerals, with a market focus on enhancing its resource base and expanding its operational capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 676,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.65M

For detailed information about CDT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue