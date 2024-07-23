Castelnau Group Celebrates Ocula’s Funding Triumph

Castelnau Group Limited (GB:CGL) has released an update.

Castelnau Group Limited has announced a successful £3.25m Series A investment for Ocula Technologies Holdings Ltd, led by Praetura Ventures. The funding will enable Ocula, a SaaS company offering AI insights for e-commerce, to expand its sales, technology, and product development teams. The investment signifies confidence in Ocula’s AI technology and its potential to compete with leading e-commerce players.

