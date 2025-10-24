Castellum Forms Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Castellum AB ( (SE:CAST) ) has provided an announcement.

Castellum has announced the formation of its Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026, comprising representatives from its largest shareholders. The committee, representing 36.2% of shares and votes, will propose key appointments and remuneration for the upcoming meeting, impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

Castellum is one of the Nordic region’s largest commercial property companies, focusing on office and logistics properties in Nordic growth cities. The company, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap, holds a property value of approximately SEK 159 billion and is recognized for its sustainability efforts, being the only Nordic property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

