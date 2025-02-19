Castellum Aktiebolag Launches Mandatory Offer for Entra ASA Shares

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Entra ASA ( (GB:0R3Y) ) has issued an announcement.

Entra ASA has announced that Castellum Aktiebolag has launched a mandatory offer for the shares of Entra ASA that Castellum does not already own. The offer period is from February 19, 2025, to March 19, 2025, and the independent Board of Directors of Entra ASA will provide a statement regarding this offer as per the Norwegian Securities Trading Act one week before the offer period ends.

More about Entra ASA

YTD Price Performance: 1.14%

Average Trading Volume: 6,246

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: NOK21.31B

