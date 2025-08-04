Cassius Mining Ltd Issues New Shares to Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cassius Mining Ltd ( (AU:CMD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cassius Mining Ltd has announced the issuance of 3,333,333 ordinary shares at $0.015 each to two directors, as approved by shareholders at a recent General Meeting. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and enhance its operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

Cassius Mining Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

