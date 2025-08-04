Cassius Mining Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Cassius Mining Ltd ( (AU:CMD) ) is now available.

Cassius Mining Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with David Chidlow acquiring an additional 2,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to 34,991,034 shares. This change, approved by shareholders, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align its leadership’s interests with its operational goals, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Cassius Mining Ltd

Cassius Mining Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 345,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.89M

