Cassava Sciences’ Legal Victory Clears Research Path

The latest announcement is out from Cassava Sciences ( (SAVA) ).

On October 23, 2025, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland dismissed the criminal indictment against Dr. Hoau-Yan Wang, a former scientific collaborator with Cassava Sciences. The charges, which included allegations of falsifying research for grant applications, were permanently terminated, allowing Cassava to continue its research efforts without the shadow of legal proceedings, thereby reinforcing its commitment to scientific integrity.

The most recent analyst rating on (SAVA) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on SAVA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SAVA is a Neutral.

Cassava Sciences faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and ongoing operational losses, reflected in the low financial performance score. Technical indicators show bearish trends, and the negative P/E ratio emphasizes valuation concerns. However, the strategic license agreement with Yale University could offer future growth potential, though it currently holds minimal weight due to its speculative nature.

More about Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences is a company focused on the pharmaceutical industry, primarily engaged in the development of investigational drugs. The company is currently evaluating simufilam as a potential treatment for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, based on research conducted at various institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,542,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $178.7M

