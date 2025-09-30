Caspian Sunrise Delays 2024 Annual Report and Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caspian Sunrise ( (GB:CASP) ) has provided an announcement.

Caspian Sunrise PLC announced a delay in publishing its 2024 annual report and interim results for 2025, which has affected the trading of its shares. The company aims to release both the audited 2024 accounts and the unaudited interim results by the second half of October, after which it expects the suspension of its share trading to be lifted.

Caspian Sunrise PLC operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is involved in developing oil fields and related activities, primarily targeting markets in the Caspian region.

