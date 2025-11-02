Cash Converters Issues New Shares to Boost Market Liquidity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cash Converters International Limited ( (AU:CCV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cash Converters International Limited has issued 16,393,443 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.305 each to professional and sophisticated investors. This issuance, part of an institutional placement, allows the shares to be traded immediately, potentially impacting the company’s liquidity and market presence positively.

Cash Converters International Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering pawn broking, personal finance, and retail services. The company focuses on providing financial solutions and second-hand goods to a broad market, including professional and sophisticated investors.

