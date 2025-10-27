Cash Converters Announces Strategic Acquisition and Equity Raising

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cash Converters International Limited ( (AU:CCV) ) has issued an announcement.

Cash Converters International Limited has announced a proposed acquisition of 29 franchise stores forming the Cash Converters Investment Group, alongside a plan to raise approximately A$25 million through a combination of a fully underwritten placement and a pro-rata entitlement offer. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and operational capabilities, potentially benefiting shareholders and strengthening its position in the financial services sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCV) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Cash Converters International Limited

Cash Converters International Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing pawn broking, personal finance, and retail services. The company is known for its network of franchise stores that offer a range of financial solutions to customers.

YTD Price Performance: 53.51%

Average Trading Volume: 787,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$219.6M

