CASH and CFSG Announce Potential Transaction Amid Unusual Trading Activity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings ( (HK:1049) ) has provided an update.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited (CASH) and its subsidiary, CASH Financial Services Group Limited (CFSG), have announced unusual price and trading volume movements in CFSG shares. The company is in discussions with an independent third party regarding a potential transaction involving equity interests in CFSG, which could impact shareholders under the Takeovers Code. As of now, no definitive agreement has been reached, and the company will provide monthly updates until a firm decision is made.

More about Celestial Asia Securities Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 72,522

Current Market Cap: HK$69.4M

For an in-depth examination of 1049 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue