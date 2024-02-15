Carter Bankshares Faces $226M Lawsuit Over Financing Transactions

Carter Bankshares (CARE) has released an update.

Carter Bankshares, Inc. is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by GLAS Trust Company LLC seeking to recover $226 million related to financing transactions that took place between 2018 and 2019 involving West Virginia Governor James C. Justice II’s family businesses and the now-insolvent Greensill. While Carter Bank received funds in what it claims were ordinary repayment transactions, GLAS alleges these were part of a scheme defrauding investors. Carter Bankshares and Carter Bank, asserting that the allegations are false, intend to vigorously defend against the claims and leverage a pre-existing indemnity agreement with Justice’s entities, which includes substantial collateral, to protect against losses from the lawsuit.

