CARsgen’s Satri-cel Trial Results Accepted for ESMO 2025

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2171) ) has issued an update.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced that the preliminary results of their Phase Ib clinical trial of satricabtagene autoleucel (satri-cel) for pancreatic cancer adjuvant therapy in China have been accepted for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2025. Satri-cel, a CAR T-cell product candidate targeting the protein Claudin18.2, is positioned as a potential first-in-class treatment for Claudin18.2-positive solid tumors, including gastric and pancreatic cancers. The acceptance of the research results for presentation at a prestigious congress highlights the potential impact of satri-cel on the treatment landscape for these cancers and underscores CARsgen’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2171) stock is a Sell with a HK$8.96 price target.

More about CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative CAR T-cell therapies aimed at addressing unmet clinical needs in hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases. The company has developed comprehensive capabilities for CAR T-cell research and development, including target discovery, preclinical research, clinical development, and commercial-scale production. CARsgen focuses on improving the safety and efficacy of CAR T-cell therapies and reducing treatment costs, with a mission to become a global leader in providing innovative cell therapies for patients worldwide.

