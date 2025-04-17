Carrier Global Announces Resignation of Key Executive

Carrier Global ( (CARR) ) has shared an update.

On April 16, 2025, Carrier Global Corporation announced the resignation of Kyle Crockett, Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer, effective around May 2, 2025. Patrick Goris, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will serve as interim Controller starting May 2, 2025, while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CARR is a Outperform.

Carrier Global’s overall score reflects its strong financial growth and strategic improvements, offset by technical weaknesses and cash flow challenges. The company’s successful portfolio transformation and positive corporate events support future growth, though concerns over cash generation and market conditions remain significant.

More about Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation operates in the climate control industry, focusing on providing heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -13.38%

Average Trading Volume: 5,950,797

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $52.25B

