Carrier Connect Data Solutions Grants Incentive Stock Options

An announcement from Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. ( (TSE:CCDS) ) is now available.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. announced the grant of 635,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants under its stock option plan. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to align its leadership and consulting team with its growth objectives, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning in the data center industry.

More about Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. is a data center company focused on consolidating Tier II/III data centers globally, offering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises, and small businesses. The company operates as a carrier-neutral organization with principal markets in Vancouver, Canada, and Perth, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 28,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

