Carrianna Group Reports Narrowed Loss Amid Revenue Drop

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited (HK:0126) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited reported a narrowed loss for the six months ending September 2024, with revenues of HK$324,050,000, down from HK$366,316,000 the previous year. Despite a decrease in costs, the company’s selling and distribution expenses and finance costs remained significant. The loss per share for this period improved slightly to HK cents 6.96, compared to 8.61 in 2023.

For further insights into HK:0126 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.