Carriage Services Reports Strong Q3 Results and Strategic Growth

Carriage Services ( (CSV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Carriage Services presented to its investors.

Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States, operating funeral homes and cemeteries across multiple states.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Carriage Services announced a 2.0% increase in total revenue compared to the same period last year, driven by significant growth in cemetery preneed sales and financial revenue. The company also reported a strategic shift with the divestiture of non-core assets and the acquisition of new businesses.

Key financial highlights include a 21.4% increase in cemetery preneed sales, a 27.2% rise in financial revenue, and a 17.2% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share to $0.75. Despite a decrease in GAAP diluted EPS from $0.63 to $0.41, the company improved its leverage ratio to 4.1x through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

The company’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint through acquisitions while reallocating capital from non-core assets is evident in its financial performance. The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin increased to 32.1%, reflecting the company’s effective execution of its growth strategy.

Looking ahead, Carriage Services remains committed to its 2030 vision, with a revised 2025 outlook that confirms the midpoint of its revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS targets. The company continues to focus on delivering premier experiences and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

