Carpenter Technology Reports Record Quarterly Earnings

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leader in high-performance specialty alloy materials and process solutions, primarily serving the aerospace, defense, medical, and other markets. In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Carpenter Technology Corporation announced a record quarterly operating income of $153.3 million, marking a 31% increase from the previous year, with earnings per diluted share reaching $2.43. The company also reported $39.2 million in cash generated from operating activities. Notably, the Specialty Alloys Operations segment showed significant growth, with operating income rising to $170.7 million, a 27% increase year-over-year, and an operating margin of 32%. The aerospace and defense market saw a 23% sequential increase in bookings, and the company successfully negotiated several long-term agreements with aerospace customers. Looking forward, Carpenter Technology anticipates continued growth, projecting operating income for fiscal year 2026 to range between $660 million and $700 million, driven by increased volume, pricing actions, and productivity improvements. The company is also committed to its fiscal year 2027 target of $765 million to $800 million in operating income, supported by strengthening market dynamics and additional capacity expansions.

