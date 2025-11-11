CarParts.com Reports Q3 2025 Results Amid Strategic Partnerships

CarParts.com Inc ( (PRTS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CarParts.com Inc presented to its investors.

CarParts.com, Inc. is a leading eCommerce provider of automotive parts and accessories, offering a wide range of products for vehicle repair and maintenance, and is known for its customer-first approach and nationwide distribution network.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, CarParts.com announced a 12% decrease in net sales to $127.8 million compared to the previous year, alongside a gross profit of $42.3 million and a net loss of $10.9 million. Despite these declines, the company highlighted strategic partnerships and investments aimed at enhancing its product range and operational efficiency.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in gross margin to 33.1% and an adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.2 million. The company also reported a cash balance of $36.0 million and noted a significant strategic investment of $35.7 million from partners like A-Premium and ZongTeng Group, which is expected to boost product offerings and logistics capabilities.

The strategic partnerships are anticipated to generate substantial revenue growth, with A-Premium’s contribution already reaching $20 million annually. The company is focusing on disciplined execution and operational efficiency to drive future profitability and expects to achieve positive free cash flow by 2026.

Looking ahead, CarParts.com is optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, supported by strategic investments and partnerships, and aims to continue enhancing its operational efficiency and product offerings to achieve sustained profitability.

