Carnival Corporation Director Sells Shares in Routine Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Carnival ( (GB:CCL) ) has issued an announcement.

Carnival Corporation & plc announced a transaction involving the sale of 12,500 shares of common stock by Director Sir Jonathon Band at a price of $29.7530 per share on the NYSE. This transaction is part of the company’s routine financial operations and may influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s stock performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCL) stock is a Hold with a £1650.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Carnival stock, see the GB:CCL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCL is a Neutral.

Carnival’s overall score reflects strong earnings performance and technical momentum, offset by valuation concerns and high leverage. The company is on a recovery path with record earnings, but debt management remains crucial. Technical indicators support a bullish trend, while the low valuation suggests market skepticism.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CCL stock, click here.

More about Carnival

Carnival Corporation & plc is a major player in the cruise industry, offering a wide range of cruise services across the globe. The company is known for its extensive fleet of ships and diverse itineraries, catering to various market segments from budget to luxury travel.

Average Trading Volume: 532,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £28.63B

For a thorough assessment of CCL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue