Carnavale Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Carnavale Resources Limited ( (AU:CAV) ) has issued an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 1,168,634,261 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing its market presence and providing additional capital for its exploration activities.

More about Carnavale Resources Limited

Carnavale Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Current Market Cap: A$24.74M

