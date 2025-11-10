Carnavale Resources Issues 30 Million Unquoted Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Carnavale Resources Limited ( (AU:CAV) ) has issued an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 30,000,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options, which are exercisable at $0.006 and set to expire on October 31, 2028. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value.

More about Carnavale Resources Limited

Current Market Cap: A$27.52M

