Carnavale Resources Announces AGM and Push for Digital Communication

An update from Carnavale Resources Limited ( (AU:CAV) ) is now available.

Carnavale Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Western Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to adopt electronic communications to reduce paper usage and improve efficiency, aligning with recent legislative changes that allow for digital document distribution.

More about Carnavale Resources Limited

Carnavale Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is based in Western Australia and is involved in the extraction of various minerals, contributing to the resource sector.

Current Market Cap: A$25.56M

