Carlsmed Secures $60 Million Credit Facility Amendment

Carlsmed, Inc. ( (CARL) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, Carlsmed, Inc. amended its Loan and Security Agreement with Customers Bank, securing a credit facility that includes a $50 million term loan and a $10 million revolving line of credit. The amendment also modifies warrants previously issued to Customers Bank, reducing the number of shares exercisable under the Series B and Series C Warrants, thereby canceling rights to exercise for 15,831 shares of common stock. This financial restructuring aims to support Carlsmed’s operational flexibility and growth potential, contingent upon achieving certain revenue milestones.

More about Carlsmed, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 120,915

Current Market Cap: $332.5M

