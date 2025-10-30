Carlisle Companies Shows Resilience in Q3 2025 Results

Carlisle Companies ( (CSL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Carlisle Companies presented to its investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading provider of innovative building envelope products and solutions, primarily operating in the construction materials sector, with a focus on energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

In its third quarter of 2025, Carlisle Companies reported a revenue of $1.3 billion, marking a 1% increase year-over-year. Despite facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company demonstrated resilience with a diluted EPS of $4.97 and an adjusted EPS of $5.61.

Key financial highlights include an operating margin of 21.8% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.9%. The company issued $1.0 billion of debt to enhance financial flexibility and increased its share repurchase target to $1.3 billion for the year. Carlisle’s Construction Materials segment benefited from strong commercial re-roofing demand, while the Weatherproofing Technologies segment faced headwinds in residential construction.

Looking ahead, Carlisle Companies remains committed to its Vision 2030 strategy, focusing on innovation and strategic growth. The company anticipates a flat revenue year-over-year for 2025, with adjusted EBITDA margins remaining robust despite economic uncertainties. Management is confident in navigating current challenges and building towards long-term growth and value creation.

