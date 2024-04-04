Caribou Biosciences Advances with FDA Clearance and New Trials

An update from Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) is now available.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has announced FDA clearance for its new drug application for CB-010, a CAR-T cell therapy aimed at treating lupus-related conditions. The drug will enter a Phase 1 trial by the end of 2024, marking a significant step in expanding its use from oncology to autoimmune diseases. The company also plans to discuss its clinical development strategy and trial plans in an upcoming conference call and webcast. This news comes with the usual caution that these forward-looking statements carry risks and uncertainties, and the results of the upcoming trials may differ from initial expectations.

