Cargojet Reports Strong Domestic Growth Amidst Macroeconomic Challenges

Cargojet Inc. reported its third-quarter financial results, showcasing a strong performance in its domestic network with a 6% increase in revenue year-over-year, despite facing macroeconomic challenges that affected its ACMI and Charter services. The company achieved a robust EBITDA margin of 32% and a significant increase in free cash flow, demonstrating effective cost and capital management. However, total revenues decreased by 10.5%, and net earnings fell by 70.4%, primarily due to declines in ACMI and Charter revenues.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CJT) stock is a Buy with a C$120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cargojet stock, see the TSE:CJT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CJT is a Neutral.

Cargojet’s strong earnings call and attractive valuation are significant positives, indicating potential for future growth and stability. However, bearish technical indicators and financial management challenges, such as increasing debt and negative free cash flow, temper the overall outlook.

Cargojet Inc. is Canada’s leading air cargo carrier, specializing in domestic network services, ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance), and charter services. The company is focused on providing exceptional reliability and service to its customers, positioning itself as a resilient player in the air cargo industry.

Average Trading Volume: 85,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.26B

