Cargojet Appoints Pauline Dhillon as New CEO to Lead Global Expansion

Cargojet has announced that Pauline Dhillon will become the Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026. Dhillon, who has been with the company since its inception, has played a pivotal role in its growth and development. Her leadership is expected to drive Cargojet’s expansion into European and Asian markets, leveraging its strong business model and customer relationships to tap into high-growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CJT) stock is a Buy with a C$120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cargojet stock, see the TSE:CJT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CJT is a Neutral.

Cargojet’s strong earnings call and attractive valuation are significant positives, indicating potential for future growth and stability. However, bearish technical indicators and financial management challenges, such as increasing debt and negative free cash flow, temper the overall outlook.

Cargojet is Canada’s leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services, operating a fleet of 41 freighter aircraft. The company offers Dedicated, ACMI, and International Charter services, transporting over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly to major cities across North America.

Average Trading Volume: 85,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.26B

