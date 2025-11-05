Cargojet Announces Retirement of Co-CEO Jamie B. Porteous

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cargojet announced the retirement of Co-CEO and Founding Member Jamie B. Porteous, effective December 31, 2025. Jamie, who has been pivotal in transforming Cargojet into a premier air cargo carrier, will remain as a Strategic Advisor until the end of 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. His leadership has been instrumental in building strong customer partnerships and fostering a culture of service excellence. The company acknowledges his significant contributions and looks forward to his continued guidance in his advisory role.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CJT is a Neutral.

Cargojet’s strong earnings call and attractive valuation are significant positives, indicating potential for future growth and stability. However, bearish technical indicators and financial management challenges, such as increasing debt and negative free cash flow, temper the overall outlook.

Cargojet is Canada’s leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services, offering Dedicated, ACMI, and International Charter services across North America. The company operates a fleet of 41 freighter aircraft, carrying over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly.

Average Trading Volume: 85,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.26B

