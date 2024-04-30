Careteq Sees Growth and Strategic Gains in Q3

Careteq Ltd. (AU:CTQ) has released an update.

Careteq Limited, a leader in healthcare technology, has reported a positive third quarter with a notable reduction in cash outflow and a 100% increase in Sofihub subscribers year-over-year. The appointment of Elizabeth Whitelock as CEO promises a strong focus on technology expertise, while the expansion of their HMR Referrals platform and an agreement with EHS are set to streamline medication review processes, potentially increasing revenue and achieving a $1.5 million EBITDA target for FY24. These strategic moves are aimed at enhancing Careteq’s market presence and financial health in the healthcare technology sector.

