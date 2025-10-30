Careteq Limited Reports Q1 FY26 Growth and Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Careteq Ltd. ( (AU:CTQ) ) has provided an update.

Careteq Limited has reported its Q1 FY26 activities, highlighting growth in its Embedded Health Solutions (EHS) with facilities under contract nearing 600 and aged-care beds increasing by 3% for the quarter. Despite facing operational cash outflows and one-off costs related to an ATO R&D matter, the company remains optimistic about its sales pipeline and has engaged a specialist firm to expedite the integration of its 1-System platform, expected to recommence in Q3 FY26. This strategic move aims to enhance operational efficiencies and support continued growth.

More about Careteq Ltd.

Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ) is an Australian healthtech company specializing in innovative medication management and clinical governance solutions. The company focuses on improving healthcare outcomes through its Embedded Health Solutions (EHS) and HMR Referrals platforms, which provide comprehensive aged care management solutions and streamline Home Medicines Reviews (HMRs).

Average Trading Volume: 629,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For an in-depth examination of CTQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue