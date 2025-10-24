CareRx to Discuss Q3 2025 Financial Results in Upcoming Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CareRx ( (TSE:CRRX) ) has shared an announcement.

CareRx Corporation announced it will host a conference call on November 4, 2025, to discuss its third quarter financial results, which will be released after market close on November 3, 2025. This announcement reflects CareRx’s ongoing commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning as the company continues to lead in the pharmacy services sector for senior care communities.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CRRX) stock is a Hold with a C$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CareRx stock, see the TSE:CRRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CRRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CRRX is a Neutral.

CareRx’s overall stock score reflects significant financial performance challenges, particularly with declining revenues and negative profitability metrics. Despite some technical indicators showing bullish momentum, the valuation remains concerning due to a negative P/E ratio. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events further limits the assessment of future prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CRRX stock, click here.

More about CareRx

CareRx Corporation is Canada’s leading provider of pharmacy services, catering primarily to seniors living in congregate care communities such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company operates a national network of pharmacy fulfillment centers, enabling timely and cost-effective medication delivery. Utilizing advanced technology, CareRx ensures the safe and efficient management of complex medication regimens, actively collaborating with home operators to enhance resident health, staff education, and medication system quality.

Average Trading Volume: 60,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$222.1M

For a thorough assessment of CRRX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue