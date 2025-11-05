CareDx Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

CareDx Inc ( (CDNA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CareDx Inc presented to its investors.

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a precision medicine company specializing in the development and commercialization of healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, offering genomics-based information and digital healthcare solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, CareDx announced a significant revenue increase of 21% year-over-year, reaching $100 million, alongside a rise in testing services volume and revenue. The company also raised its 2025 revenue guidance, reflecting strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Key financial highlights include a testing services revenue increase of 19% to $72.2 million and a notable shift from a GAAP net loss of $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 to a GAAP net income of $1.7 million in 2025. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million, more than doubling from the previous year. Additionally, CareDx maintained a robust cash position with $194.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, despite a $25.6 million share repurchase.

Strategically, CareDx made significant advancements with the appointment of new leadership, the introduction of innovative products like HistoMap Kidney and AlloSeq Tx11, and the publication of studies validating their solutions. These efforts underscore the company’s commitment to innovation and leadership in transplant care.

Looking ahead, CareDx’s management remains optimistic, with an increased revenue guidance for 2025, anticipating continued growth and profitability driven by their strategic focus on customer-centric innovation and market leadership in transplant solutions.

